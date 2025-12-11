Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Indian Coast Guard Seizes Pakistani Fishing Boat 'Al Wali' Near Gujarat's Jakhau, Apprehends 11 Crew Members

Indian Coast Guard Seizes Pakistani Fishing Boat 'Al Wali' Near Gujarat's Jakhau, Apprehends 11 Crew Members


2025-12-11 05:01:12
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Indian Coast Guard seizes Pakistani fishing boat 'Al Wali' near Gujarat's Jakhau, apprehends 11 crew members

(This is a breaking news. More to come)

MENAFN11122025007365015876ID1110466211



Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search