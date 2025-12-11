Manchester City Edge Real Madrid To Leave Alonso On Brink Champions League Highlights

Manchester City came from behind to defeat Real Madrid 2-1 in the Champions League, intensifying pressure on Madrid coach Xabi Alonso. Rodrygo opened the scoring for Madrid, but mistakes cost the hosts as Nico O'Reilly equalised after a Thibaut Courtois error and Erling Haaland converted a penalty to seal the win.

Madrid, missing the injured Kylian Mbappe, have now won just two of their last eight matches across competitions. Fans voiced frustration as the team faltered in the second half, with whistles ringing around the Bernabeu.

Rodrygo acknowledged the“difficult moment” for the squad and said the players were united behind Alonso, who could face dismissal following the defeat. City, despite a shaky start, maintained control after taking the lead, while Madrid struggled to create clear chances late on - even with young forward Endrick hitting the crossbar.

Madrid now face an uphill task in the Champions League league-phase standings, and Alonso's future hangs in the balance.