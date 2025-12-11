TPL 7: Former World No. 23 Damir Dzumhur Lauds Tournament's Global Prominence

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Dec 11 (IANS) Two days into Season 7 of the Tennis Premier League (TPL), the league's expanding international reputation has been strongly validated by players across generations, as former World No. 23 Damir Dzumhur, representing Yash Mumbai Eagles, and young Czech player Dalibor Svrcina of Chennai Smashers shared their initial thoughts on the tournament and offered insights into TPL's growing global reach.

Damir Dzumhur, a 33-year-old veteran of the league with experience facing top players like Carlos Alcaraz, stated that he was aware of TPL long before arriving in India.

He said,“I had spoken to a couple of international players that played TPL in the past and a lot of them told me the management is very good and it's very fun being inside the team. I myself have played Davis Cup for my country (Bosnia and Herzegovina) for 15 years so I really enjoy working together as a team.”

He also praised TPL's unique format while saying,“I like how it works with only 25 points a match. This is incredible for someone who wants to start watching Tennis because Grand Slam matches can go for about 4-5 hours and not everyone enjoys that. It's shorter, there is always movement, there is always something happening. It's a lot of fun for people watching,” he said.

“The surface is very nice, the weather is great. Everything we have here to practice and play is really good. I'm definitely up to do it again in future years,” he concluded.

Representing the younger generation of international players experiencing TPL for the first time, Dalibor Svrcina shared similar praise. The 23-year-old Czech player, who recently entered the top 100 rankings said,“It's been really good so far. The facilities, hotel and the organisers are good. We feel very welcomed here. As a team we are in the positive numbers. My goal now is to help my team reach the semi-finals.”

Describing the league's structure as a welcome change, he stated,“It's a very different format, very fast, very fun and entertaining. You see different good players back-to-back so it keeps everything fresh. It's nice even for the fans.”

“India is a special country; I love it here and I would recommend other international players to come and participate ahead, especially to those who are looking for a refreshing change in their careers,” he added.

With endorsements from experienced player Damir Dzumhur and rising star Dalibor Svrcina, TPL's broad appeal across different age groups becomes evident. Their experiences show that the league is highly regarded internationally and fulfils its promises once players reach India. As Season 7 advances, TPL solidifies its status as a globally significant, player-orientated, and highly engaging tennis event.