MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency the Minister of Culture Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad al Thani Wednesday inaugurated the National Day celebrations at Darb Al Saai in Umm Salal, marking the start of 11 days of cultural and heritage activities organised by the Ministry of Culture from December 10–20.

The ceremony featured the raising of the national flag in the main square, accompanied by patriotic songs, and a Darb Al Saai parade that included purebred Arabian horses, camels and the traditional Qatari ardha. The opening drew a large turnout of citizens and residents eager to experience the festive atmosphere from the blade-->

Following the ceremony, HE the Minister toured a wide range of cultural, artistic and heritage activities spread across 150,000 sqm, accompanied by diplomats representing various countries and senior officials. Darb Al Saai, now a permanent national venue, is designed to bring the community together around Qatar's history, values and identity.

Dr Ghanem bin Mubarak al-Ali, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture and General Supervisor of the National Day celebrations, said this year's events embody the National Day slogan, noting that Darb Al Saai represents a renewed national message that celebrates pride in an authentic past while looking confidently toward the blade-->

He said the venue continues to develop as a dynamic cultural and heritage platform, showcasing the depth of Qatar's history through diverse programming that blends heritage, culture, education and entertainment. This year's edition, he added, places particular emphasis on strengthening national identity and engaging all segments of society through modern, innovative presentations of Qatari heritage.

A wide range of ministries and State institutions are taking part, including the Ministries of Defence, Interior, and Communications and Information Technology, as well as the Qatar Documentary House, the National Cybersecurity Agency, the Qatar Cultural Center for the Deaf, the Qatar Photography Center, the Social and Cultural Center for the Blind, Qatar Reads and Qatar Islamic blade-->

The programme features traditional displays of Qatar's past on land and sea, the Qatari house, and the old market that reflects the country's social history. Key heritage components include Al-Maqtar - a recreation of Bedouin life with poetry sessions, riddles, and specialised heritage houses such as the Falconry House and the Sadu and Weaving House - and Al-Ezbah, where children learn camel riding and experience traditional nomadic life.

A major maritime heritage zone, Al-Bidaa showcases traditional seafaring culture through the nakhuda majlis, the nahham, the tawwash, the teacher's house and a dedicated maritime museum, alongside traditional games and cultural competitions. Children's programming is extensive, including outdoor sports and Sana Qatar, a digital exhibition offering immersive experiences using advanced display technologies and interactive content.

The main stage will host daily cultural activities, including seminars and poetry evenings, while several art exhibitions explore different facets of Qatar's history and identity. Among them is the 'Year of the Drowning' exhibition, highlighting one of the Gulf's most significant maritime tragedies.

Other showcases include Yousuf Ahmed's 'Palm Tree' exhibition, featuring handmade paper crafted from palm fronds, and Mohammed al-Jaidah's 'Features of Life', documenting scenes from Qatar's past.

Darb Al Saai is open to the public daily from 3pm to 11pm at its permanent location, which blends Qatari architectural heritage with contemporary design and provides enhanced facilities to ensure a comfortable and safe visitor experience.

