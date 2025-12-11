Pineapple Express Cannabis Company Announces Strategic Pivot From Cannabis Authentication To Real World Asset Lending

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) "Fintech Innovator Repositions to Capture $16 Trillion RWA Tokenization Market Projected by 2030"

Pineapple Express Cannabis Company (OTCMKTS:PNXP)

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pineapple Express Cannabis Company (OTCID: PNXP) today announced its strategic transformation from cannabis industry authentication technology to become a comprehensive Real World Asset (RWA) lending platform. This pivot positions the company at the forefront of the rapidly expanding tokenization revolution, addressing a market opportunity projected to reach $16 trillion by 2030.The company's evolution reflects a strategic response to fundamental shifts in both regulatory landscapes and market opportunities. While cannabis authentication represented an innovative application of blockchain technology for supply chain verification, the emerging RWA tokenization sector presents a significantly larger addressable market with clearer regulatory pathways and institutional adoption momentum.The Scale of the Opportunity: According to research from leading financial institutions including Boston Consulting Group and Binance Research, the tokenized asset market is experiencing unprecedented growth. Current tokenized assets exceeded $118.6 billion in 2024, with the sector growing 85% year-over-year. Conservative estimates project the total addressable market for RWA lending to reach $3.5 trillion by 2030, while more optimistic forecasts from BCG and Ripple suggest $18.9 trillion by 2033-representing a compound annual growth rate of 53%.Academic research indicates that full-scale RWA tokenization could yield gross economic savings of up to $2.4 trillion annually across global markets. Even under conservative adoption scenarios, realizable annual economic benefits are projected to range from $31 billion to $130 billion by 2030, comparable to the transformative shift from paper certificates to electronic records in the 1980s."Our pivot to RWA lending represents more than a business strategy-it's a response to a generational opportunity to transform how the world accesses liquidity from their assets," said Frank, Founder and CEO of $PNXP "We're building the infrastructure that will enable anyone, anywhere, to unlock the value of their real-world assets through institutional-grade digital lending."As we close out the year, we're pleased to share the following updates on our progress:Q3 Filings: The company is finalizing its Q3 filings and expects completion shortly. We remain committed to maintaining full transparency with our shareholders and regulatory compliance.Strategic Pivot Communications: Beginning immediately, we will provide weekly updates to shareholders regarding our strategic pivot to real-world asset lending. These communications will detail our progress on platform development, licensing efforts, and go-to-market preparations.New Corporate Identity: In the coming weeks, we will unveil our refreshed corporate image, reflecting our evolution into a leading RWA lending platform. This includes updated branding, website, and marketing materials aligned with our new direction.Operational Launch: RWA Loan, Inc. will officially open for business after the new year. We are finalizing our infrastructure, partnerships, and compliance framework to ensure a strong launch."The tokenization of real-world assets represents a pivotal change in global market structure," concluded Frank. "We're not just building a lending platform-we're helping to create the financial infrastructure of the future. The transition from our cannabis authentication roots to RWA lending is a natural evolution that positions us to serve a market expanding from billions today to trillions by 2030."About UsPineapple Express Cannabis Company, will soon be operating as RWALoan (OTCID: $PNXP), has strategically pivoted from cannabis authentication to become a comprehensive digital asset lending platform. Leveraging its blockchain expertise, the company now provided liquidity solutions accepting cryptocurrency, NFTs, and tokenized real-world assets as collateral. The platform features institutional-grade custody partnerships, real-time proof-of-reserves, and conservative risk management protocols developed in response to industry lessons from 2022-2023. Three integrated business lines-digital pawn lending, corporate Bitcoin treasury, and RWA ATMs-position the company to serve both retail and institutional clients in a market projected to reach $16 trillion by 2030.CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSThis document may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events or financial performance and are not guarantees of future results. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Statements containing words like "believe," "anticipate," "endeavor," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," or similar expressions identify these forward-looking statements. Specifically, statements regarding future growth, market adoption of Groovy's platform, regulatory developments, technological advancements, and financial performance in the cannabis and cryptocurrency industries are subject to these risks and uncertainties.Digital assets including cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and tokenized real-world assets are highly volatile and speculative. Values may fluctuate significantly, and you may lose some or all of your principal. Regulatory frameworks are evolving and may impact asset values or service availability. Our platform utilizes blockchain technology and smart contracts, which carry inherent technical risks. This is not financial, investment, legal, or tax advice. Only invest what you can afford to lose. Services may not be available in all jurisdictions. Past performance does not guarantee future results. By engaging with RWA Loan, Inc., you acknowledge and accept these risks.

Franjose Yglesias

Pineapple Express Cannabis Company

+1 404-734-3277

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Pineapple Express Cannabis Company Announces Strategic Pivot from Cannabis Authentication to Real World Asset Lending News Provided By Pineapple Express Cannabis Company December 10, 2025, 18:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact