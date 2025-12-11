Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Japanese scientists win Nobel Prizes in medicine, chemistry

Japanese scientists win Nobel Prizes in medicine, chemistry


2025-12-11 04:14:28
(MENAFN) Japanese researchers Shimon Sakaguchi and Susumu Kitagawa were awarded Nobel Prizes on Wednesday in Stockholm for their pioneering contributions to medicine and chemistry.

During a ceremony at the Stockholm Concert Hall, Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf presented the gold medals and diplomas to Sakaguchi, a 74-year-old professor at Osaka University, and Kitagawa, also 74, a professor at Kyoto University. This marks the first time in a decade that Japanese laureates have been recognized in two separate fields in the same year, according to reports.

Sakaguchi earned the Nobel Prize in Medicine for his discovery of regulatory T cells (Tregs), which help prevent the immune system from attacking healthy cells, leading to new therapies for autoimmune disorders, cancer, and other diseases. Kitagawa received the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for developing metal-organic frameworks, innovative porous materials capable of storing and releasing gases such as methane and nitrogen.

Each prize carries an award of 11 million kronor (roughly $1.2 million). Both laureates shared their honors with two other scientists in their respective disciplines.

Japan has now produced a total of 31 Nobel laureates, including the Nihon Hidankyo group, which was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize last year for its anti-nuclear advocacy on behalf of atomic bomb survivors.

MENAFN11122025000045017640ID1110465908



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search