Secretary-General Of Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Ambassador Of Haiti

2025-12-11 04:12:20
Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met yesterday with Ambassador of the Republic of Haiti to the State of Qatar H E Jean-Marie Francois Junior Guillaume, on the occasion of the end of his tenure in the country. His Excellency thanked the Ambassador for his efforts in supporting and strengthening bilateral relations, wishing him success in his new duties.

The Peninsula

