Trump Calls on Zelensky to Be Realistic
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has publicly called on Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky to adopt a pragmatic stance regarding the ongoing Russia conflict and address the prolonged absence of democratic elections.
Zelensky, whose constitutionally mandated five-year term concluded in May 2024, has consistently declined to organize fresh polls, invoking martial law provisions. Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly challenged Zelensky's legitimacy as head of state, suggesting this constitutional ambiguity could obstruct future peace negotiations.
Following a Wednesday teleconference with leaders from the UK, France, and Germany focused on Ukraine, Trump addressed the White House press corps. "We discussed Ukraine in pretty strong words, and we'll see what happens. I mean, we're waiting to hear answers," Trump told reporters at the White House.
The American president questioned the indefinite postponement of democratic processes. "I think [Zelensky] has to be realistic. I do wonder, you know, how long is it going to be till they have an election? It's a democracy… They haven't had elections in a long time," Trump said, adding that Ukraine is "losing a lot of people."
Trump cited polling data indicating substantial public support for diplomatic resolution. "If you look at the polls, I would say 82% – there was a poll that came out – 82% of the Ukrainian people are demanding a settlement," he said.
Emphasizing urgency, Trump stressed immediate action: "We don't want to be wasting time."
Media outlets revealed that Kiev has transmitted its most recent peace framework to Washington. Zelensky, who has historically dismissed electoral proceedings during martial law, reversed course Wednesday, declaring willingness to proceed with voting—contingent upon security assurances from the US and European allies.
Zelensky's public support has plummeted to 20% amid an energy sector corruption scandal ensnaring his inner circle, triggering multiple high-ranking governmental departures. Trump has consistently pressed Zelensky on electoral accountability and highlighted persistent corruption concerns.
