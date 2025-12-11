403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Participates In Meeting Of Supreme Council Of Islamic Financial Services Board
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar participated in the 47th meeting of the Supreme Council of Islamic Financial Services Board, which was held in Marrakesh, Morocco State of Qatar was represented at the meeting by His Excellency Deputy Governor of Qatar Central Bank Sheikh Ahmed bin Khalid bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al-Thani meeting discussed a number of topics on the agenda and made appropriate decisions regarding them.Qatar Supreme Council of Islamic Financial Services Board Morocco
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment