Japanese Scientists Earn Nobel Prizes in Medicine, Chemistry
(MENAFN) Japanese researchers Shimon Sakaguchi and Susumu Kitagawa received Nobel Prizes on Wednesday in Stockholm for their pioneering contributions to the fields of medicine and chemistry.
Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf presented the gold medals and official diplomas to Sakaguchi, a 74-year-old prominent professor at Osaka University, and Kitagawa, a 74-year-old esteemed professor at Kyoto University, at a ceremony held in the Stockholm Concert Hall.
This occasion marked the first instance in a decade that Japanese laureates were honored in two distinct disciplines within the same year, as reported by a news agency.
Sakaguchi, awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine, was acknowledged for his discovery of "regulatory T cells (Tregs)," which inhibit other T cells from attacking the body's healthy cells. His research has paved the way for innovative therapies for autoimmune disorders, cancer, and various other medical conditions.
Kitagawa, who received the Nobel Prize in Chemistry, was celebrated for creating "metal-organic frameworks," which are porous materials capable of storing and releasing gases such as methane and nitrogen.
Each Nobel Prize carries a monetary reward of 11 million kronor (roughly $1.2 million). Sakaguchi and Kitagawa shared their respective awards with two additional scientists in their fields.
Japan has now produced 31 Nobel laureates, including the Nihon Hidankyo organization, which was honored with the Nobel Peace Prize last year for its anti-nuclear activism as a group of atomic bomb survivors.
