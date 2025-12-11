Strategic Development Fund Announces Investment And Initial Agreement With Machina Labs

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, UAE – December, 2025 – Strategic Development Fund (SDF), an Abu Dhabi-based investment entity wholly owned by EDGE Group, today announced the signing of an initial partnership and investment agreement with Machina Labs, a U.S.-based leader in next-generation AI-driven manufacturing and robotics, following discussions finalized at the Dubai Airshow 2025. This collaboration between the parties establishes a framework to work towards creating a joint venture focusing on the production of advanced metal structures in the region using Machina Labs' intelligent, software-defined factory technology.

This agreement is reinforced by an initial investment with additional funding by SDF that may reach up to AED 125 million as both companies evaluate opportunities to deploy Machina Labs' manufacturing capabilities in the UAE and region. SDF and Machina Labs will assess and address strategic requirements across priority sectors that include aerospace, defense, mobility, and other key industries.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director & CEO of EDGE Group, said:“This collaboration between SDF and Machina Labs aligns with EDGE Group's vision to accelerate the UAE's growth in advanced industrial capabilities and future technologies. Partnerships that explore next-generation manufacturing solutions play an important role in supporting EDGE's developmental roadmap and the nation's position towards industrial sovereignty and excellence through innovation.”

Abdulla Naser Al Jaabari, Managing Director & CEO of SDF, said:“Our collaboration with Machina Labs follows our hybrid investment approach, which includes investing in startups developing next generation technologies related to dual-use industries while developing strategic partnerships that localize high-value technologies.”

“SDF has identified several potential requirements where our project with Machina Labs will be able to contribute towards the EDGE ecosystem and SDF portfolio.”

“We are glad to have taken the first step with this initial investment, which will be followed by further capital as our partnership progresses.”

Machina Labs' core capability is built on its RoboCraftsmanTM platform, a software-defined robotic manufacturing cell that integrates forming, scanning, trimming, drilling, with advanced systems for welding and assembly, without the need for conventional tooling. This architecture enables rapid production cycles, greater design flexibility, and scalable manufacturing of complex metal assemblies.

Edward Mehr, CEO and Co-Founder of Machina Labs, said:“We are pleased to establish this initial partnership with the Strategic Development Fund as we explore opportunities to bring our intelligent robotics to the UAE. The country's commitment to industrial innovation, combined with EDGE Group's strategic vision and SDF's advanced investment strategy, creates an ideal environment for adopting next-generation manufacturing technologies. Once finalized, this partnership strengthens our ability to scale our business via rapidly deployable production capacity for defense and strategic sectors and programs.”

Machina Labs' factory is designed to enable fast deployment of full-scale manufacturing capacity, reducing lead times and allowing new production environments to be established in weeks instead of years. The technology offers strong potential to strengthen the UAE's advanced manufacturing ecosystem and reinforce supply chain resilience.

SDF's exploration with Machina Labs represents a measured step in identifying technologies that may contribute to the UAE's future industrial needs. SDF will work with its partners to determine the feasibility and potential benefits of adopting such capabilities in the local market.

About Strategic Development Fund:

Strategic Development Fund (SDF), established in Abu Dhabi in 2019 and wholly owned by EDGE Group, is focused on investing in specific strategic technology and industrial sectors towards fostering economic and industrial growth in the UAE while achieving financial return. It invests in businesses and partnerships through private equity, greenfield and venture capital investments locally and internationally. In addition, through its Venture Debt Program, SDF provides developmental funding aimed at the UAE's private sector SME's to contribute towards economic development through sustainable growth and in-country value creation.

About Machina Labs:

Machina Labs is unlocking manufacturing with AI and robotics, delivering flexible, on-demand production solutions that eliminate traditional tooling constraints. The company's RoboCraftsmanTM platform integrates advanced robotics and AI-driven process controls to rapidly manufacture complex metal parts and structures for aerospace, defense, automotive, and industrial applications. Founded in Los Angeles in 2019, Machina Labs is building the next generation of intelligent, adaptive, and software-driven factories.