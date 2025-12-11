403
China Urges Citizens to Postpone Japan Visits Over 7.5 Magnitude Quake
(MENAFN) China's Foreign Ministry issued an urgent travel advisory Thursday directing Chinese nationals to postpone visits to Japan following devastating seismic activity that has rattled the nation's northeastern territories, media reported.
Multiple earthquakes have pummeled the country since Dec. 8, including a 7.5 magnitude tremor that inflicted numerous casualties, generated observable tsunami waves, and prompted mandatory evacuations impacting over 100,000 residents, according to a statement released by the Foreign Ministry's Consular Affairs Department via WeChat.
Late Monday night witnessed at least 50 individuals sustaining injuries when the powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck northeastern Japan, with seismologists cautioning additional tremors would materialize throughout the week.
Numerous aftershocks measuring between magnitude 5.0 and 6.6 rattled the region during the hours immediately following the primary seismic event, while Japanese authorities issued alerts that comparable or more intense earthquakes could strike the area within coming days.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry, collaborating with the Chinese Embassy and consular offices throughout Japan, has recommended Chinese citizens postpone travel to Japan during this period.
Chinese nationals currently present in Japan received instructions to monitor earthquake and secondary disaster warnings, adhere to local evacuation directives, implement safety precautions, and avoid high-risk zones including coastal beach areas.
This latest advisory follows the Foreign Ministry's Nov. 14 notice counseling Chinese nationals against Japan travel amid security concerns stemming from escalating China-Japan tensions regarding Taiwan.
Tokyo-Beijing relations have deteriorated significantly in recent weeks. On Nov. 7, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi declared a Chinese attack on Taiwan could legally constitute "a survival-threatening situation," potentially allowing Japan to "exercise the right of collective self-defense."
China sharply criticized the remarks, advised its citizens against travel to Japan, suspended seafood imports, and postponed a trilateral culture ministers' meeting with Japan and South Korea.
Taiwan, which is claimed by Beijing, lies close to Japan's Yonaguni Island.
