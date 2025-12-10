Fan Murder Case: Renukaswamy's Samadhi Vandalised In Karnataka's Chitradurga

MENAFN - IANS) Chitradurga (Karnataka), Dec 10 (IANS) In a troubling development, the samadhi of Renukaswamy -- the fan who was allegedly murdered by Kannada actor Darshan and his associates -- has been found vandalised at a burial ground in Chitradurga district. The incident came to light on Wednesday.

The granite nameplate on the samadhi, which displayed Renukaswamy's name along with his birth and death dates, has been broken, and parts of the structure itself appear damaged. The vandalism occurred at the Jogimatti burial ground in Chitradurga city. Authorities said it is unclear when the damage took place.

Family members said they were unaware of the incident until informed. Preliminary inquiries indicate that the damage may have occurred during the construction of a new layout in the vicinity, though police are also investigating the possibility of deliberate vandalism by miscreants. Sources indicated that the incident may have occurred as far back as September 14.

The incident has raised concerns locally, prompting the police to launch a detailed investigation.

Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga, was allegedly kidnapped and murdered on June 11, 2024. Kannada superstar Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others were arrested in connection with the case.

Investigators claim Renukaswamy had sent derogatory and obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda, upset over Darshan's relationship with her despite his marriage.

Darshan was earlier shifted to the Ballari prison after photographs suggesting he was receiving“royal treatment” inside the Bengaluru Central Prison surfaced. He currently faces three FIRs related to the case.

Police filed a 3,991-page charge sheet along with an additional charge sheet before the court on September 4, 2024. After spending 131 days in custody, Darshan was released on bail on October 30, 2024. However, following an appeal by Karnataka Police, the Supreme Court cancelled the bail, leading to the re-arrest of Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and the other accused.

A local court in Karnataka has since framed charges against Darshan, Pavithra, and the 15 co-accused in the high-profile case. All of them have denied the charges.

Darshan has been charged under IPC Section 302 for murder, Section 355 for causing grievous injuries, Section 120B for criminal conspiracy, Section 204 for destruction of evidence, and Section 359 for kidnapping. He also faces charges under Sections 143, 147, 148, and 149 of unlawful assembly and related offences.