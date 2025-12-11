403
Turkish FM states December 8 represents new chapter for Syrians
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Wednesday that December 8 represents a new chapter for the Syrian people, signaling hope and a fresh beginning for recovery and reconstruction. Speaking at the conference Syria After One Year: Recovery and Reconstruction hosted by SETA, Fidan emphasized that while the date does not solve all of Syria’s challenges, it marks the launch of a new story of growth and life for the country.
Fidan highlighted the political and security challenges in Syria, stressing the importance of bringing all armed groups under a single, coordinated army to ensure national unity and attract external support. He noted that the alignment of former resistance groups under the new administration’s national army is a “very positive beginning.” Fidan explained that multiple armed groups hinder security, economic stability, and public services, discouraging investment and driving people to flee. He said the international community and regional actors recognizing the new administration has dampened chaos, though some challenges, like those in Latakia, still require attention.
Fidan addressed ongoing tensions with the YPG, which occupies large territories and energy resources under the pretext of fighting Daesh. He pointed out that little progress has been made following the March 10 agreement and emphasized that no country can sustain two armed forces. Fidan stated that armed units held by the YPG must come under the command of the Syrian administration. He stressed that a united Syria does not mean domination by a single group, sect, or ethnicity, warning against repeating past patterns of regime control.
Fidan criticized Israel’s regional actions and Prime Minister Netanyahu’s attempts to leverage the Gaza war, saying such moves threaten regional stability. He called on Israel to cooperate within a framework of stability, security, and prosperity for all, including the implementation of agreed peace plans and recognition of a Palestinian state.
Fidan noted that Türkiye, Syria, and the US are in close contact, with the US under President Donald Trump showing willingness to support the new Syrian administration. He stressed that Türkiye will not allow Syria to revert to a zone of chaos, drawing lessons from Iraq’s past instability. He concluded by emphasizing that Türkiye would adopt more systematic policies toward Syria, prioritizing regional stability, security, and coordinated reconstruction efforts.
