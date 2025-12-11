Pakistan Warns UN Security Council Of 'Grave Threat' From Afghanistan-Based Terror Groups

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Asim Iftikhar, has told the UN Security Council that terrorism emanating from Afghan soil has become the most serious threat to Pakistan's national security.

Addressing the Council, he said Afghanistan has once again turned into a safe haven for various terrorist groups and their proxy elements, posing severe security challenges to neighbouring countries, particularly Pakistan.

According to the Pakistani envoy, multiple terrorist outfits; including ISIS-Khorasan, Al-Qaeda, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM), the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and the Majid Brigade, are benefiting from safe sanctuaries inside Afghanistan.

He said these groups are involved in planning cross-border infiltrations and suicide attacks from Afghan territory. He also noted that the UN Monitoring Team has confirmed the presence of nearly 6,000 TTP fighters inside Afghanistan, with some elements within the Taliban ranks facilitating them.

Asim Iftikhar said there is evidence of joint training among terrorist groups, illegal arms trafficking, and coordinated attacks against Pakistan. Without directly naming India, he said a“hostile country” is increasing its financial, technical and material support to terrorist outfits working against Pakistan.

He urged the Security Council to tighten measures aimed at curbing illegal trade routes and the smuggling of weapons.

Delivering a clear message, the Pakistani representative said the Taliban authorities must take concrete and verifiable action against terrorist organisations operating from their soil. Failing this, he warned, Pakistan will take necessary defensive steps to safeguard its citizens and national sovereignty.

He added that the war in Afghanistan has ended, and therefore Pakistan expects Afghan nationals to return to their country in an orderly, dignified and phased manner.