From Arab Contender To World Cup Qualifier: Jordan Writes New Football Chapter

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 11 (Petra) -- The national football team, Al-Nashama, is writing a new chapter in the Kingdom's sporting history, one that has electrified fans and transformed Jordan's presence on the regional and global football map.With brilliant performances in the ongoing Arab Cup and a historic qualification for the World Cup, the national team has shifted from merely competing to redefining what Jordanian football can be.Football experts, former coaches, and veteran players told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the current generation of the national team is distinguished by something Jordan has long sought: a clear football identity. The players display confidence, tactical awareness, and the ability to dictate the rhythm of matches, turning pressure into opportunity and maintaining composure in crucial moments.Football development expert Ziyad Akoubeh said the team's balance between attack and defense has never been more evident. He believes the Arab Cup serves as a real-time test of the team's new mindset and a culmination of years of steady development that equipped players with advanced tactical tools and ultimately led to their World Cup breakthrough.According to Akoubeh, the team now imposes its style, analyzes matches intelligently, and manages games strategically, reflecting a long-term project to strengthen both the mental and technical dimensions of the squad.He noted that Jordan's achievement is drawing international attention, with clubs and coaches abroad increasingly studying the team's organization, planning, and identity-building process. Jordan's model, he said, proves the value of investing early in player development and creating a professional environment that elevates tactical and psychological performance.Former national head coach Ahmad Abdelqader highlighted the team's newfound maturity in handling pressure. He said Jordan now approaches decisive matches with calmness and clarity, qualities essential for teams facing high-level opponents. A stable core across all lines, he added, has strengthened overall confidence and allowed the coaching staff greater freedom to implement bold tactical plans.Former national team star Badran Al-Shqran pointed to the depth of the current squad, saying the gap between starters and substitutes has nearly disappeared. Substitutes now enter seamlessly, maintaining pace and intensity. This competitive internal environment, he said, has elevated the team's performance across all ninety minutes and given the coaching staff unprecedented tactical flexibility.Former youth and Olympic teams manager Maher Tu'meh emphasized that this moment is no coincidence; it is the product of a long, structured developmental pathway beginning in Prince Ali's talent centers, local clubs, and youth national teams, supported by Jordanian coaches and the Football Association. Early professionalism, proper guidance, and consistent exposure to strong training environments have shaped a generation capable of competing on the world stage.Tu'meh noted that World Cup qualification is the outcome of long-term planning and collective effort, and that maintaining this momentum requires preserving the team's new identity and continuing on the same developmental path.Former national team captain Khaled Al-Aqouri said the most striking transformation is psychological: Jordan no longer collapses under pressure or struggles mentally in away matches. Throughout the Arab Cup, the team has shown stability, confidence, and maturity that were once missing. This mental resilience, he said, has turned World Cup qualification into a reality, not luck, and reflects a team committed to its national responsibility and driven by its fans' passion.Today, the national team stands not only as a competitor on the international stage but as a symbol of Jordan's evolution in football, technically, mentally, and culturally. Fans now wait eagerly for the next chapter, confident that what the Nashama have started is not a one-time achievement, but the beginning of an era that will be remembered as a golden moment in Jordanian and Arab sports history.