U.S. House Passes 2026 National Defense Authorization Act
(MENAFN) The U.S. House of Representatives approved the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) Wednesday evening, greenlighting $901 billion in military expenditures in a 312-to-112 vote.
The massive defense package now advances to the Senate for final consideration, despite facing crossover resistance from both major parties. Eighteen Republicans and 94 Democrats opposed the measure in the final tally.
Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson framed the legislation as "codifying 15 of President (Donald) Trump's executive orders, ending woke ideology at the Pentagon, securing the border, revitalizing the defense industrial base, and restoring the warrior ethos" during pre-vote remarks.
The sprawling 3,000-plus page authorization encompasses nearly 4 percent military compensation increases, streamlined Pentagon weapons procurement procedures, and provisions advancing the "Golden Dome" missile defense architecture while bolstering overall force preparedness.
Upper chamber passage appears likely, as House and Senate leadership have already merged their separate versions into a unified negotiated text expected to attract bipartisan backing, local media outlets reported.
The defense authorization represents one of the few must-pass legislative vehicles annually, typically drawing widespread support despite partisan divisions on specific provisions. The bill's substantial spending increase reflects ongoing concerns about global security threats and military modernization priorities.
Trump's executive orders receiving statutory reinforcement through the NDAA mark a significant validation of the administration's defense policy agenda, cementing initiatives that might otherwise face reversal by future administrations.
