Heydar Aliyev Center Holds Scientific-Practical Forum On Culture And Law

Heydar Aliyev Center has hosted the opening of the scientific-practical forum "Culture and Law: Modern Challenges", organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Azernews reports.

The opening ceremony began with the performance of the National Anthem of Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the forum, the Azerbaijan Culture Minister, Adil Karimli, emphasized the significance of holding the event on International Human Rights Day. He noted that the timing carried symbolic meaning, underscoring the deep and multifaceted connection between culture and law.

"The conceptual link between culture and law is far deeper and stronger than it may appear. Broadly speaking, culture is a system of ideas, values, behaviors, and norms that define a nation's identity, ensure internal cohesion, distinguish it from others, and evolve in a stable manner over time. In a positive sense, law is a set of rules created and applied by state institutions to shape and regulate individual freedoms, behaviors, and social relations," Adil Karimli said.

The Culture Minister underlined the need to refine the legislative framework, adopt new laws, introduce modern governance structures, and ensure harmonious cooperation to achieve strategic goals.

Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ziyafat Asgarov stressed the importance of the relationship between culture and law, describing the forum's timing as a symbolic message. He noted that the protection of human rights and the preservation of cultural values are complementary principles.

Academician Rafael Huseynov, also Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, underlined the importance of safeguarding cultural heritage and advancing it on a legal basis. He outlined that culture extends beyond art and aesthetics, playing a crucial role in shaping society's legal culture. Huseynov further pointed to the strategic importance of protecting multicultural values and national identity for future generations.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Bar Association and member of the Judicial-Legal Council Anar Baghirov described the forum as an important platform for fostering dialogue and sharing experiences in the fields of law and culture. He noted its role in supporting the development of modern society and maintaining a balance between legal and cultural values.

The forum continued with panel discussions, offering participants the opportunity to exchange views and explore contemporary challenges at the intersection of culture and law.