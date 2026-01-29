Integrating Neurodiversity And Wellbeing In The Workplace Will Help Solve Widespread Burnout In The UAE, Says VIWELL

CEO Mohammed Husary calls for proactive neuroinclusive practices, highlighting the benefits of integrating wellbeing for neurodivergent professionals

The 10th annual Wellbeing at Work Middle East Summit in Dubai focused on embedding wellbeing into business strategy, offering tools to measure impact on satisfaction and productivity

Dubai, UAE, 29 January 2026 – VIWELL, an end-to-end ecosystem that enables balanced workplaces through holistic wellbeing, encourages organizations in the UAE to incorporate wellbeing and neurodiversity in the workplace to effectively address burnout in the UAE's workforce.

Mohammed Husary, Founder and CEO of VIWELL, explained that a deliberately inclusive workplace environment built through wellbeing initiatives creates opportunities for neurodivergent professionals to thrive and contribute to the organizations' growth objectives.

“Integrating holistic wellbeing into the workplace and transforming it into a conducive environment for everyone across the neurodiversity spectrum can help mitigate stress and burnout in the UAE's workforce,” said Husary.

“At VIWELL, we believe that when wellbeing is embedded into company values and aligned with business goals, it transforms workplaces into thriving, human-centric environments. This is a call to action for leaders to champion mental health, resilience, and inclusion, and VIWELL acts as an enabler in creating cultures where every individual feels valued and inspired,” he added.

VIWELL was the Headline Partner of the 10th annual Wellbeing at Work Middle East Summit, held in Dubai on 29 January. The summit gathered senior leaders from diverse industries across the region to impart insights, tools, and frameworks to elevate organisations' wellbeing offerings. Participants benefited from an immersive exploration of the components of modern wellbeing in the workplace-leadership, connection, belonging, purpose, environment and personalisation.

In his keynote speech at the summit, Husary underscored the importance of creating neuroinclusive workplaces and urged organizations to embrace the opportunities that come with integrating neurodivergent professionals. He outlined key drivers that enable the advancement of neurodiverse talent in today's market and identified the unique contributions they bring to both their organizations and the wider industry.

Husary also joined a C-suite panel discussion titled 'Wellbeing as the Power Behind Organisational Performance'. Following this, VIWELL led a leadership workshop designed to provide participants with practical strategies for embedding wellbeing deeply into their business operations.

The Middle East Wellbeing at Work Summit marked its 10th year by visiting major cities in four countries in the region. The Dubai summit is the finale of the series, which commenced in Cairo on 20 January, followed by Riyadh on 22 January and Muscat on 27 January.

Amid unprecedented change, the Wellbeing at Work Summit has become an essential event for business leaders. It transforms the traditional conference model by going beyond dialogue to offer an immersive experience that brings workplace wellbeing to life.