Shiveluch Volcano Shows Increased Activity
(MENAFN) The Shiveluch volcano, located in the remote Kamchatka region of Russia’s Far East, exhibited heightened activity on Wednesday, releasing a column of ash soaring over 7 kilometers (4.34 miles) above sea level.
The volcano continues to grow into a lava dome, and the ash cloud has traveled 110 km (68.4 mi) westward, according to a regional volcanic response team at the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences.
Authorities have assigned the volcano's peak an orange aviation hazard code, the institute reported in a statement shared on Telegram.
Danila Chebrov, the institute’s director, referred to the eruption as "small" and stated that it does not pose a significant threat.
"Shiveluch erupts constantly; it's practically never calming down. It's characterized by small, episodic emissions like these, and that's it. Most often, its eruptions are short-lived," Chebrov explained.
He further noted: "Since it recently erupted quite violently, we probably shouldn't expect such a repeat, but that's nature. A normal moderate ashfall is possible, but nothing like the one in 2023. There's no particular concern."
This volcanic activity coincides with reports of several earthquakes in the surrounding Kamchatka Peninsula, including a significant 6.4 magnitude tremor last Thursday, located 143 km (89 mi) south of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the region’s administrative hub.
Shiveluch lies approximately 435 km (270 mi) north of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.
