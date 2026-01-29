403
Armenia Considers Peace with Azerbaijan Key to National Security
(MENAFN) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan declared that forging peace with Azerbaijan represents his nation’s "most reliable" security assurance, a statement made on the occasion of the 34th anniversary of Armenia’s armed forces.
"I also want to emphasize that we are not preparing for war, because there will be no war. Peace has been established between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, and there is no more reliable guarantee of security than peace. We will strengthen this most reliable guarantee of security," Pashinyan said in a celebratory message.
The prime minister highlighted that the Armenian military is undergoing a transformation to enhance its defense capacities through "huge investments" and the procurement of advanced weaponry of a standard the armed forces have never previously possessed.
According to Pashinyan, international allies had earlier "politely refused" to sell arms to Yerevan, citing apprehensions that the weapons could be deployed beyond Armenia’s internationally recognized borders or that sensitive military information might be revealed to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).
He asserted that by September 2022, CSTO partners had failed to meet contractual commitments concerning Armenia’s security and withheld hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of previously paid-for weaponry, creating an "existential threat" intended to undermine the nation’s sovereignty.
Pashinyan explained that the threat was mitigated following the October 2022 Prague agreement, in which Armenia and Azerbaijan mutually acknowledged each other’s territorial integrity as outlined in the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration. This accord prompted Yerevan to suspend its membership in the Russia-led bloc.
"We have clearly stated and continue to state that the Armenian army has no other task than the defense of its internationally recognized territory of 29,743 square kilometers (11,483 square miles)," he added, emphasizing that border disputes will be addressed through joint delimitation commissions.
