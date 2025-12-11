Cereals Canada And James Richardson & Sons, Limited Sign MOU For Future Home Of Gate

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2025) - Cereals Canada and James Richardson & Sons, Limited (JRSL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) pursuant to which Richardson Centre, a subsidiary of JRSL, will make an in-kind contribution of land for the development of the Global Agriculture Technology Exchange (Gate) facility in downtown Winnipeg.

The MOU establishes a framework for the contribution of a parcel of land located at the corner of Lombard Avenue and Westbrook Street, steps away from Winnipeg's historic Portage & Main intersection. The land to be provided will be a foundational asset to support the development of the Gate facility, contingent upon the success of the project's capital campaign.

"Securing what we previously identified as the most desirable site for Gate is a significant step forward, and we are deeply appreciative of James Richardson & Sons for their generosity," said Dean Dias, CEO of Cereals Canada. "Together, we are building the foundation for a project that will support Canada's grain competitiveness well into the future."

The signing of the MOU is a major milestone for the Cereals Canada-led project. It reflects the commitment of JRSL in supporting Gate and its vision of creating a world-class hub for collaboration, innovation, and market development to ensure Canada remains at the forefront of the global cereals sector.

"Our family has been in the grain industry since 1857, and we appreciate the importance of the work that Cereals Canada performs to help expand and diversify export markets for the grain that Canadian farmers produce. We also believe that the heart of downtown Winnipeg, which is home to many of Canada's leading agriculture companies and institutions, is the natural location for the Gate. We're proud to contribute to a vision that advances the industry, as well as the revitalization of downtown Winnipeg," said Thor Richardson, President of James Richardson & Sons, Limited. "The global trade environment upon which our grain industry depends is more challenging than ever, and we believe that by supporting Gate, we are helping ensure that Canadian agriculture and farming communities continue to thrive for generations to come."

The $102-million state-of-the-art facility will serve as a hub for research, training, and international collaboration. To date, the Gate Capital Campaign, led by former Manitoba Senator JoAnne Buth, has raised $32,150,000 towards its goal.

"On behalf of the cabinet, I would like to extend gratitude to JRSL and the Richardson family for their support and leadership," said Buth, Gate Capital Campaign Chair. "The signing of the MOU demonstrates tremendous commitment to the community, grain sector and the future of Canadian agriculture."

The Gate Capital Campaign is targeting contributions from industry groups, agribusinesses and individuals, and support from the three levels of government. To learn more, please visit: Gate Capital Campaign

Dean Dias and Thor Richardson in a boardroom with the MOU for the Future Home of Gate

About Cereals Canada: Cereals Canada is the national, not-for-profit, industry association representing the Canadian cereal grains value chain. We value relationships and work with government and stakeholders to provide timely, expert technical information and deliver best-in-class customer experience. We are dedicated to supporting the Canadian cereals value chain including farmers, exporters, developers, processors, and our customers around the world with a focus on trade, science, and sustainability.







