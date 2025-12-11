Liverpool Defy Salah Crisis By Beating Inter Milan In Champions League

Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates scoring their first goal with Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister | Photo Credit: Reuters

Milan- Liverpool bounced back from a damaging row with Mohamed Salah by beating Inter Milan 1-0 on Tuesday (December 9, 2025) and kicking their Champions League campaign back into life.

Dominik Szoboszlai's late penalty gave the Reds a huge win at the San Siro in the absence of Egypt star Salah, who was left in England after publicly criticising manager Arne Slot at the weekend.

Liverpool fans loudly chanted Slot's name at the end of a largely drab match which was decided by Felix Zwayer's decision to give the English champions a perfect chance to snatch the points.

Inter's players were enraged at the awarding of the spot-kick for a light shirt tug by Alessandro Bastoni on Florian Wirtz, but it gave Slot a happy end to a troubled few days.

The closest either team came to scoring before then was when Ibrahima Konate had his close-range header ruled out, after a lengthy VAR check, for a Hugo Ekitike handball in the 37th minute.

Top eight

Tuesday's win puts Liverpool on 12 points from six games and inside the top eight positions which offer direct qualification for the last 16, ahead of Wednesday's fixtures.

Inter, meanwhile, are fifth on the same tally but have lost their last two European fixtures and created nearly nothing against an injury-hit Liverpool who were missing not just rebel star Salah but also unfit Cody Gakpo, Federico Chiesa and Wataru Endo.

Last season 16 points was enough to skip the play-offs and Cristian Chivu's team are by no means guaranteed that as they host Arsenal before travelling to Borussia Dortmund in their final two league phase fixtures.

And another defeat in a big game means dropping out of the top eight is a real prospect.

Liverpool's trip to Milan has been dominated by Salah's extraordinary criticism of Slot, who on Monday admitted that he had“no clue” as to whether the rebel attacker had played his last game for the Reds.

Salah sparked a firestorm when he said he felt like he had been“thrown under the bus” by the club and no longer had a relationship with Slot after being left on the bench for Saturday's 3-3 draw at Leeds, the third match in a row for which he has been relegated to the role of substitute.