UAE Restricts Scholarships to UK Universities
(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates has decided to limit student enrollment at British universities due to fears of radicalization, cutting back its educational grant program, according to British media reports.
Officials in the Gulf nation believe Emirati students are being targeted by Islamist organizations on UK campuses, particularly the Muslim Brotherhood. The group is designated as a terrorist organization in the UAE, a media outlet reported, citing sources with direct knowledge of the decision.
The Emirati government announced it will no longer provide generous scholarships covering tuition, housing, and other costs for those wishing to study in the UK. However, the move does not amount to a complete ban, as students who can afford to self-fund remain free to pursue education there.
In June, the country’s higher education ministry released a list of universities eligible for scholarship support, notably excluding all British institutions.
According to a source familiar with the matter, the omission was deliberate and the policy shift had been under consideration for some time, a media outlet reported. The source explained: “[The UAE] don’t want their kids to be radicalized on campus.”
The Emirates intensified its stance against the Muslim Brotherhood—a loosely organized transnational Islamist network that originated in Egypt in the 1920s—after the 2011 uprisings known as the ‘Arab Spring.’ Those revolts, driven in part by Islamist movements, toppled several governments across the Middle East and North Africa, leaving countries such as Syria and Libya mired in prolonged civil wars.
