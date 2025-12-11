PM Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu To Meet 'Very Soon' As Israel, Rubbishing Rumours Of Postponement Due To Security Concerns
Sharing about the talks between Netanyahu and Modi over the telephone, the Israeli PMO in a social media post said,“At the end of the warm and friendly conversation, the two leaders agreed to meet very soon.”Also Read | Trump invites Netanyahu to White House in 'near future' after phone call
The much-anticipated trip of the Israeli prime minister would come on the heels of several high-level ministerial visits from both sides.
Minister of Tourism Haim Katz, Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Avi Dichter, and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich had visited India earlier this year as the strategic partners build up momentum to sign a Free Trade Agreement (FTA).Also Read | Netanyahu seeks to halt corruption case, amid 'enormous challenges' for Israel
The two countries signed a Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) during Smotrich's visit and then a Terms of Reference (TOR) leading to FTA during the visit of Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal to Israel last month.
Informed sources in Israel rubbished reports recently that Netanyahu postponed his trip to India due to security concerns in the wake of Delhi blasts.
Israel had expressed“full confidence” in India's security apparatus, saying that the two sides are working on dates for Netanyahu's visit.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
HSX Exchange Launches Global Marketlink Initiative To Build A Unified Cross-Market Liquidity Network
CommentsNo comment