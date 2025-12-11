Vaneck Shifts Focus From Gaming To Degen Economy In ETF Overhaul

VanEck reportedly announced on Wednesday that it's rebranding its 'Gaming ETF' (BJK) to the 'VanEck Degen Economy ETF,' and it's more than just a change of name.

According to a post on X by Eric Balchunas, a senior analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, the company will also be switching up its investment objective and principal investment strategy. VanEck is scheduled to implement the change after trading ends on April 8, 2026.

The new fund will track the 'Degen Economy' Index. For companies to be eligible for the index, they need to generate at least 50% of their revenue from either millennial finance, gig economy, and online forums, or digital sports betting and video game developers.

This should include cryptocurrency exchanges, digital brokerages, iGaming software firms, buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) companies, online forums, and taxi and food delivery services.

VanEck's Gaming ETF was trading flat in midday trade, with retail sentiment on Stocktwits in 'neutral' territory over the past day.

