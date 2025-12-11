Gautam Adani Visits Dhanbad School, Launches 'Nayi Udaan Cafe'

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani visited the Narayani Charitable Trust and Pehla Kadam School in Jharkhand's Dhanbad and lauded the institution for its work in empowering differently-abled children. He pledged support for the institution.

'Nayi Udaan Cafe' for Vocational Training

During the visit, Adani inaugurated the specially designed "Nayi Udaan Cafe," a vocational initiative aimed to provide training to differently-abled children in preparing food products so that they become self-reliant and play their role in the society. Adani also committed to strengthening facilities for the children, promising continued support for the next three years.

At 'Nayi Udaan Cafe', the differently-abled children will be trained in cafe operations, cooking, serving, and other related skills, according to a release. This initiative aims not only to provide employment opportunities but also to foster confidence among the children.

About Pehla Kadam School

Most students at Pehla Kadam School come from poor families. The school provides special education, physiotherapy, speech therapy, vocational training, life skills, and healthcare services free of cost. Children from the school have represented Jharkhand at national-level para sports events. The school's mission is to ensure every differenlty-abled child becomes self-reliant and lives with dignity.

Adani Interacts with Students

Adani interacted with the children and listened to their experiences. The students shared their stories and aspirations with enthusiasm.

"Every member of our society should get equal opportunity, we should try that differntly-abled children receive the opportunities that match their potential. 'Nayi Udaan Cafe' is a step that will not only empower them with vocational skills but also help them receive equal recognition in society," he said.

A Legacy of Achievement

The release said that achievements of Pehla Kadam School and Narayani Trust have been acknowledged at both state and national levels, with honours from the Governor of Jharkhand and the President of India. It said that Adani's initiative has not only brightened the lives of the children but also set an example of inclusivity and compassion. (ANI)

