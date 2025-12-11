Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi Spar Over 'Vote Chori' Allegations In LS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for delivering what he called an "outstanding speech", saying Shah had presented concrete facts on India's electoral process, highlighted the strength of the country's democracy and "exposed the lies of the Opposition." In a post on X, PM Modi said, "An outstanding speech by Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji. With concrete facts, he has highlighted diverse aspects of our electoral process, the strength of our democracy and also exposed the lies of the Opposition."

Heated Exchange in Lok Sabha

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi sparred over the allegations of 'vote chori' in the Parliament, with the latter challenging Shah to conduct a debate on his three press conferences pertaining to his claims of 'voter Chori', to which the Home Minister retorted "Parliament won't function as per his wish." The heated exchange between the duo occurred when Rahul Gandhi interjected HM Shah while he was addressing the Lok Sabha on the discussion on electoral reforms.

Shah Slams Opposition on Electoral Rolls

Slamming the opposition over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, Shah stated that he has answers to all their allegations, including Gandhi's three press conferences. "In his press conference, the LoP levelled allegations that the voter list is not corrected and needs to be rectified. So, what is SIR? It is the procedure to sanitise the voter list. He is opposing even when we are undertaking the process... Your defeat is certain; the voter list doesn't have to do anything with it... Double standards won't work in a democracy. When you win, EC is great. When you lose, EC is useless and works at the BJP's behest. I have answers for various of their allegations, the three press conferences also," Shah said during the discussion.

Rahul Gandhi Challenges Shah to a Debate

Interrupting the Home Minister, Rahul Gandhi challenged him to a debate on his three press conferences regarding the allegations of 'vote chori'. "Yesterday, I asked why Election Commissioners were given full immunity. We want to understand their thinking behind it. He (Amit Shah) talked about Haryana. He cited one example. There are several other examples. There are 19 lakh fake voters there. Actually, let us have a debate at my press conference. Amit Shah ji, I challenge you to have a debate on my three press conferences," Rahul Gandhi said.

'Parliament Won't Function Like This': Shah Retorts

Responding to the LoP's remarks, Shah said the former would not decide the order of his speech and should remain patient. "The Leader of Opposition (LoP) asked for answers to his questions. 'You can't run the parliament with your obstinacy. I will decide the order of my speech. The parliament won't function like this. He should be patient. I will answer each and every point," he asserted.

Opposition Stages Walkout

Opposition MPs staged a walkout in the Lower House (Lok Sabha) of Parliament during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's reply to the discussion on electoral reforms.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned until 11 am on December 11 (Thursday) after Shah's speech. (ANI)

