BJP Welcomes Renaming Of Shimla's Raj Bhavan To Lok Bhavan By Centre

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday welcomed the renaming of the official residence and workplace of the Governor of Himachal Pradesh to Lok Bhavan, replacing the colonial-era title Raj Bhavan. A formal notification to this effect was issued by the Governor's Secretariat in Shimla on December 9, following a communication from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

BJP Applauds 'Governance for All' Mission

Welcoming the renaming decision, Himachal Pradesh BJP spokesperson and Nachan MLA Vinod Kumar said the move embodies the central government's commitment to democratic values. "Narendra Modi has renamed the Raj Bhavan as Lok Bhavan. I believe not only in Himachal Pradesh but across the country, Raj Bhavans should be renamed to Lok Bhavans," he said.

He further added that the decision reflects the Prime Minister's mission of 'governance for all'. "This decision strengthens the idea that governance belongs to the people. The name Lok Bhavan clearly indicates that it is the centre of people's power, not of the 'Raj'. It symbolises service to the citizens," he said.

Citing Other Renaming Initiatives

Kumar also highlighted other renaming decisions by the Prime Minister. "PM Modi has changed the name of the Prime Minister's Office to 'Seva Teerth'. The President's retreat in Shimla, earlier known as 'The Retreat', has also been renamed as 'Rashtrapati Nivas'," he added.

'A Step Toward Cultural Empowerment'

Emphasising national pride, Kumar termed the renaming as a step toward cultural and constitutional empowerment. "This is a historic step that strengthens democratic values and reduces the distance between constitutional institutions and the common people. It enhances national self-respect and Swabhiman and projects India's identity strongly at the global stage," he said.

Calling it a reflection of the Prime Minister's "nation first" vision, the BJP spokesperson reiterated, "Every institution must represent national service and welfare. The people of Himachal Pradesh and the Devbhoomi support this decision wholeheartedly, and we welcome it strongly."

Nationwide Proposal to Replace Colonial Terminology

The renaming initiative is part of a nationwide proposal to change the names of all Raj Bhavans in the country to Lok Bhavans a recommendation that emerged during the National Conference of Governors. The intent behind the move is to replace colonial terminology and reinforce the ideals of democratic governance and public participation.

According to an official circular issued by the Central government, "It is hereby notified that the name of 'Raj Bhavan' in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh is hereby modified to 'Lok Bhavan'. This notification comes into force with immediate effect." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)