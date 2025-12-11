Hyderabad Weather LATEST Update: Cloudy, Cold And Breezy Conditions Expected On Thursday

Get the detailed Hyderabad weather forecast for Thursday, December 11. Expect hazy sunshine, colder temps with a max of 28°C and min of 13°C, and a chilly northeasterly breeze.

Hyderabad is set to see hazy sunshine on Thursday, December 11. The clouds will linger from morning onward, keeping conditions colder than usual for this time of year.

Max temperature: 28°C

Min temperature: 13°C

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 28°C, while the minimum will fall to about 13°C during the early hours. The morning will feel quite cold overall, and the afternoon will remain mild.

The real feel temperature should be close to 29°C, staying just slightly above the actual reading.

On Thursday, the sun will rise at about 6:36 am and set around 5:42 pm, giving Hyderabad just over eleven hours of daylight to work with.

Winds from the northeast will blow at roughly 13 km/h, moving steadily through the day. This light breeze will add to the chill, especially in the morning and evening when temperatures stay low.