3 Jaw‐Dropping WWE Twists The Rock Might Deliver At Saturday Night's Main Event

Fans are buzzing about Saturday Night's Main Event. Could The Rock shake things up with a surprise WWE return?

John Cena has already confirmed that his clash with Gunther will mark the end of his in-ring career. While another showdown with The Rock is off the table, there's still unfinished business between the two icons. A heartfelt farewell delivered by The Great One after Cena's final match would be a fitting tribute. Having one of his fiercest rivals, who also holds a major role on TKO's board, acknowledge his retirement would give Cena the kind of send-off worthy of his legendary status.

The Rock's real-life friendship with Drew McIntyre is well known, though the two have rarely interacted on screen. That could change in dramatic fashion if The Rock returns to endorse McIntyre as his chosen champion. Earlier this year, he extended a similar offer to Cody Rhodes, which was declined at Elimination Chamber.

Picking up that thread, The Rock could now back McIntyre, positioning him as the man to dethrone Rhodes. Such an endorsement would not only elevate McIntyre but also create a fresh dynamic in WWE's championship picture.

Cody Rhodes is scheduled to face NXT Champion Oba Femi in an exhibition bout at Saturday Night's Main Event. While Rhodes has proven himself in countless high-stakes matches, the outcome here may not matter if The Rock decides to intervene.

A sudden return from The Final Boss, capped off with a Rock Bottom to Rhodes, would reignite their unfinished rivalry. Declaring that their story isn't over would set the stage for a blockbuster showdown, potentially at WrestleMania 42. WWE teased this feud last year, and a surprise attack could finally bring it to life.