Year Ender 2025: Saiyaara To Bhool Chuk Maaf Highest-Grossing Bollywood Romance Films Of The Year

Year Ender 2025: This year saw the release of several romantic Bollywood films that impressed audiences and earned massive box office numbers. From fresh stories to star-studded hits, here are the highest-grossing romance films of 2025.

According to media reports, 'Saiyaara' emerged as 2025's highest-grossing romantic film, earning an impressive ₹337.69 crore at the box office. The film also marked the promising Bollywood debuts of Ahan Panday and Anit Padda, winning strong audience appreciation.

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh's 'De De Pyaar De 2' secured the second spot on the list, earning ₹86.80 crore at the box office. The film impressed audiences with its emotional depth, humour, and strong performances from the lead pair.

Sonam Bajwa also played a significant role in Harshvardhan Rane's 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat'. The romantic drama performed well commercially, earning ₹85.78 crore at the box office and securing a strong position among 2025's top-grossing love stories.

Rajkummar Rao's 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' also made a strong impact at the box office, collecting ₹74.81 crore and earning praise for its heartfelt storyline and performances.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' secured a spot in the top five highest-grossing romantic films of 2025. The film earned ₹57.48 crore, attracting audiences with its fresh pairing and entertaining storyline.

The film 'Metro In Dino' holds the sixth position on the list, earning ₹56.3 crore at the box office. Its soulful music and ensemble cast helped it find a steady audience.