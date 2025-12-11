Uttarakhand CM Dhami Launches 'Meri Yojana' Portal For Scheme Info

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended a discussion session on the 'Meri Yojana' books prepared by the Programme Implementation Department at the IRDT Auditorium, Survey Chowk. On the occasion, he also launched the 'Meri Yojana' Portal Uttarakhand gov), aimed at making welfare scheme information more accessible to citizens.

'Meri Yojana' Portal and Books for Easy Access

The Chief Minister, on Wednesday, also said the three editions of the scheme-guidance book--"Meri Yojana," "Meri Yojana - State Government," and "Meri Yojana - Central Government"--will help citizens easily access complete information about various schemes of both the Central and State Governments.

According to a press release, the purpose behind publishing these books is being effectively fulfilled. He added that the government aims to ensure the effective implementation of schemes at the ground level and deliver their benefits to every eligible citizen in a time-bound manner. These books provide beneficiaries with comprehensive information about the schemes, along with details on the application process, required documents, and eligibility criteria.

New Work Culture: Transparency and Accountability

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a new work culture has been established in the country--one that prioritises transparency, accountability, and people-centric policies. Today, the benefits of welfare schemes are disbursed directly to citizens' bank accounts via DBT. The state government is also consistently working to address public grievances with the mantra of simplification, solution, disposal, and satisfaction. Arrangements have been made to ensure that the pension amounts provided under various schemes of the Social Welfare Department are transferred directly through DBT into the accounts of all eligible beneficiaries.

Focus on Infrastructure and Self-Reliance

The Chief Minister said that schemes designed for various sections of society are being implemented effectively in the state. While significant efforts are underway to develop modern infrastructure in key sectors such as education, health, roads, sports, drinking water, and air connectivity, initiatives like 'Vocal for Local', 'Make in India' and 'Startup India' are also being pursued rapidly to realise the vision of a Developed India and a Developed Uttarakhand.

Strengthening Local Economy and Tourism

The government is implementing several major schemes to boost the local economy and promote tourism in the state, according to the release. He added that the 'One District, Two Products' initiative is expanding livelihood opportunities at the local level. Through the 'House of Himalayas' brand, Uttarakhand's traditional products are gaining wide recognition at national and international platforms.

Key Schemes for Local Growth

Efforts are being made to strengthen the local economy through initiatives like the State Millet Mission, Farm Machinery Bank, Apple Mission, New Tourism Policy, New Film Policy, Homestay Scheme, 'Wed in Uttarakhand' initiative, and the Solar Self-Employment Scheme.

The Chief Minister appealed to everyone to promote local products and livelihoods by ensuring that mementoes presented at various events are made from locally produced items. Such small but meaningful efforts help encourage local artisans, women's groups, and craftsmen. He said that whenever he attends events or meets dignitaries across the country, he always gifts products made in Uttarakhand.

Ensuring Last-Mile Delivery

Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal said this is a commendable initiative to ensure people receive the benefits of government schemes. Through a unified portal, eligible individuals will be able to access all government schemes easily. This is a true example of the spirit of Antyodaya.

Secretary, Programme Implementation, Deepak Kumar, said that the primary goal of the department is to ensure that schemes and services reach beneficiaries in a simple and accessible manner. Through the three editions of Meri Yojana, the schemes of both the State and Central Governments are communicated effectively to the public, with a special focus on eligibility and application processes. (ANI)

