Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Cold Wave Hits Hyderabad And Other Districts

Surprisingly, Telangana's lowest temperatures aren't in remote villages but in Hyderabad itself. Early mornings in the capital are seeing a sharp drop, leaving residents shivering as mercury levels hit unusually low points across the city.

The chill has tightened its grip over Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, with temperatures dropping sharply. Hyderabad, unexpectedly, is recording the lowest mercury levels in the state. The weather department warns residents to brace for even colder conditions, leaving city dwellers bundled up and shivering.

Telangana is witnessing a deep cold wave, with Adilabad recording the lowest temperature at 7.2°C. Hyderabad followed closely-Patancheru at 7.8°C, Rajendranagar at 9.5°C, and Hayathnagar at 10°C. Surprisingly, Moinabad dipped further to 6.6°C, according to Telangana Weatherman reports.

The cold is intense in seven Telangana districts, prompting an orange alert. Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy are seeing the lowest temps. Adilabad recorded 7.2°C, Medak 8°C, and Hanamkonda 10°C.

A yellow alert has been issued for 21 other Telangana districts, where temperatures are expected to range between 10°C and 15°C. Districts like Jogulamba Gadwal and Mahabubnagar will remain slightly warmer, with minimum temperatures staying above 15°C.

Dry weather is set to continue across Telangana for the next 2–3 days, with minimum temperatures 3–4°C below normal. This cold spell is expected to persist until December 16, after which temperatures may rise slightly, bringing some relief to residents.

In Andhra Pradesh, temperatures have plunged significantly, with Araku recording 3.6°C and G. Madugula 3.9°C. The cold wave is affecting other regions as well, and heavy fog is creating difficulties for motorists, reducing visibility and slowing down traffic.