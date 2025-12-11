Smog Engulfs Delhi As Air Quality Stays 'Poor' With AQI At 287

The air quality in the national capital remained in the 'poor' category on Thursday, with a thin layer of smog covering parts of the city and limiting visibility. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI was 287 at 8 am in the national capital. Several monitoring stations across the city reported pollution levels firmly in the 'poor' bracket. At 8 am, Aya Nagar recorded an AQI of 246, Burari 295, Dwarka 289 and Lodhi Road 233. Meanwhile, in Anand Vihar and Delhi Cantonment, pollution levels were markedly higher, with the AQI touching 302, placing it in the 'Very Poor' category. Several other key stations, including Ashok Vihar (332), Bawana (335), ITO Delhi (310), Chandani Chowk (309), and Alipur (315), remained in the "very poor" category, highlighting the widespread nature of pollution across Delhi.

Understanding Air Quality Index (AQI)

According to AQI categorisation, 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'. According to CPCB, the AQI, which ranges from 0 to 500, is divided into six categories, each reflecting the level of pollution and associated health risks.

Health Impacts by AQI Level

An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as "Good", indicating minimal or no health impact. AQI levels from 51 to 100 fall into the "Satisfactory" category, where air quality remains acceptable, though sensitive groups such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues may experience slight discomfort. The "Moderate" category, ranging from 101 to 200, signals increasing pollution levels that can trigger breathing difficulties among people with asthma, lung conditions, or heart diseases. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered "Poor", a range in which prolonged exposure can cause breathing discomfort to most people, not just those with pre-existing health issues. This level has become increasingly common in several parts of the capital during winter. Levels between 301 and 400 are marked as "Very Poor", posing a risk of respiratory illnesses even to healthy individuals when exposure continues for long periods. The most hazardous category, "Severe," includes AQI values from 401 to 500. At this stage, air quality becomes dangerous for everyone. (ANI)

