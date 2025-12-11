CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026: Changed Guidelines And Strict Rules Students Must Know

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026:Just ahead of the 2026 board examinations, the CBSE has issued crucial instructions for Class 10 students. If you are sitting the Class 10 board exams this time, it is essential to understand the new rules, as even a minor mistake when writing your answer sheet could result in an immediate deduction of marks. The board has made it clear that answer sheets for Science and Social Science will no longer follow the old format. It has now been fully determined which section's answers must be written in each designated part.

CBSE issues new directive

The CBSE notice has been released on the official website gov. According to the notice, from 2026, the question papers for Class 10 Science and Social Science will be divided into sections, and students will have to prepare their answer books in the same way.

Science Question Paper now in 3 Sections



Section-A: Biology

Section-B: Chemistry Section-C: Physics

Social Science Question Paper now in 4 Sections



Section-A: History

Section-B: Geography

Section-C: Political Science Section-D: Economics

CBSE's 5 strict instructions for 10th board students

CBSE has also implemented some firm rules under the new system, including-



Correct use of the answer book: Science will have 3 sections and Social Science will have 4 sections. Write answers in the respective sections.

Write only in the designated space: Write your answers only in the space provided for each section.

Do not mix answers: Do not write answers from one section in another section.

Writing in the wrong place: If answers are written in a different section, they will not be checked, and no marks will be awarded. Such errors will not be accepted or corrected during verification or re-evaluation after the results are declared.

CBSE New Rules for Class 10 Official Notice Here

When does the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026 start?

The schedule for the Class 10 Board Exam 2026 has already been released, according to which the exams will run from February 17, 2026, to March 10, 2026. On the first day, the exams for Maths Standard and Maths Basic will be held. The last paper will be French. Most exams will be from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Some papers will be from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM.