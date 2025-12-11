Dhurandhar To KGF 2: Sanjay Dutt's 8 Highest-Grossing Bollywood Hits
After a series of flops, Sanjay Dutt struck gold with Dhurandhar, marking a turning point in his career. Here's a look at his highest net-collecting films at the Indian box office.
KGF 2 stands as the highest-grossing film of Sanjay Dutt's career. Released in 2022, it earned an impressive ₹435.33 crore net at the Indian box office, cementing its place as a major commercial success.
Sanjay Dutt's recent release Dhurandhar has emerged as the second highest-grossing film of his career, earning a net of ₹152.75 crore at the Indian box office and marking a significant commercial success.
Sanjay Dutt's 2012 film Agneepath ranks as the third highest-grossing film of his career, collecting a net of ₹118.2 crore at the Indian box office and earning acclaim for its intense performances.
Sanjay Dutt's 2019 film Kalank is the fourth highest-grossing film of his career, earning a net of ₹84.6 crore at the Indian box office and drawing attention for its star-studded cast and grand production.
Sanjay Dutt's 2006 film Lage Raho Munna Bhai earned a net of ₹76.65 crore at the Indian box office, making it one of the top-grossing films of his career and a beloved hit among audiences.
Sanjay Dutt's 2022 film Samrat Prithviraj earned a net of ₹68.14 crore at the Indian box office, adding to his list of commercially successful films and showcasing his enduring appeal among audiences.
Sanjay Dutt's 2025 release Baaghi 4 earned a net of ₹53.38 crore at the Indian box office, continuing his streak of successful films and drawing audiences with its high-octane action and star power.
Sanjay Dutt's 2011 film Double Dhamaal earned a net of ₹44.1 crore in India, making it the eighth highest-grossing film of his career and a notable success in his comedy repertoire.
It's worth noting that Sanjay Dutt has faced a series of box office flops in recent years. Most of his films after KGF 2, including Samrat Prithviraj, Shamshera, and Baaghi 4, failed to make a significant impact commercially.
