Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja Insults South Cinema? Defends Ranveer Singh In Kantara Controversy

The recent Ranveer Singh Kantara controversy has set social media abluzz, but eclipsed by it was a sensational comment made by Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja. The remarks some interpreted as taking potshots at South cinema now face condemnation across the spectrum of social media.

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja Insults South Cinema

In a media interaction, Sunita Ahuja, in touch with the present issue, expressed herself in favor of Ranveer Singh while defending his cause in a way that reports quote her;“South wale bohot sensitive hote hain.”

Inevitably, Ranveer Singh got the hurl of abuse from supporters of the recent blockbuster Kannada film as he tried to replicate some scenes from the movie Kantara while calling a ''Daiva'' scene with ''Female Ghost.'' Sunita Ahuja openly rebuked the critics insistently, asserting that words spoken by Ranveer were misunderstood but did not belittle any regional film industry. Soon, however, this becomes a debate taking over the actual issue at hand.

Reasons Sunita Ahuja: ''Iska intention aisa nahin hoga, vo masti bohot karta hai. South wale bohot sensitive hote hain toh unko kharab lag gaya. (He may not have any bad intentions, he is michievous. People down South are very sensitive so they did not like it.)''

Social Media Reactions

Some say that she meant well, and that statement is blown out of proportion; others say, "unnecessary" and "insensitive." Supporters of South Indian cinema rebut, that it was not merely a statement, but the film itself is among the mythological movies that teach Gods and cultures that we have since forgotten. Fans don't feel okay calling God a Ghost when not having watched the movie closely, and for trying to act as if they've seen it just to hype publicity.

By December 02, Ranveer Singh had offered a public apology for the imitation during the Kantara fight. However, fans weren't satisfied with that either, and the apology read, "My intention was to highlight Rishabh's incredible performance in the film. Actor to actor, I know how much it would take to perform that particular scene in the way that he did, for which he has my utmost admiration." Later, HJS lodged a legal complaint against Ranveer Singh for disrespecting Hindu religious sentiments.