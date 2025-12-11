CJI XI Vs SCBA XI: Judges, Lawyers Face Off In Annual Cricket Match

Annual Cricket Match Ignites Excitement

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) hosted the Annual Day/Night Cricket Match between Chief Justice of India (CJI) XI and SCBA XI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday. CJI Surya Kant expressed enthusiasm for the annual cricket match between judges and lawyers, noting that it generates excitement and prepares both teams.

Speaking to reporters at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Kant also said that there is extensive preparation from both the bar and the bench for this match, and that good players play with good teams. "Every time this annual match is held, there's a lot of excitement. There's a lot of preparation from both the bar and bench, and good players play with good teams," CJI Surya Kant told the reporters.

CJI Emphasizes Fitness for Judiciary

Last month, CJI Surya Kant, alongside Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Arjun Ram Meghwal, also participated in the All India Judges Badminton Championship organised at Thyagraj Stadium. After the informal launch of the Badminton competition, CJI Kant spoke about judges working long, demanding hours. He added that nearly 75 High Court judges have participated in the tournament, underscoring their commitment to mental and physical fitness. "The nature of the work of judges is very stressful and involves a lot of sitting. All judges should participate in a recreational activity and make it a habit. Nearly 75 High Court judges have come here to participate. This shows that the judges are aware about their mental and physical fitness," Kant said.

Supported by the Ministry of Justice, approved by the Supreme Court of India, and in association with FIT India, the All India Judges Badminton Championship 2025 highlights a unique national initiative in which the judiciary leads by example to promote fitness and a balanced lifestyle. (ANI)

