Dhurandhar: You Won't Believe How Much Akshaye Khanna Earned For Rahman Dakait

In the recently released Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna is winning hearts for his portrayal of Rahman Dakait. Fans and critics alike are praising his performance, but how much was he paid for this impactful role?

The character of Rahman Dakait, portrayed by Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar, was based on a real gangster from Karachi. He was killed on August 9, 2009, at the age of 28 or 29, adding a chilling authenticity to the film.

In Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna was paid less for portraying Rahman Dakait compared to his co-stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and R. Madhavan, despite his pivotal role in the film's storyline and critical sequences.

Reports suggest Ranveer Singh is the highest-paid actor in Dhurandhar, earning an estimated ₹30–50 crore. Sanjay Dutt charged around ₹8–9 crore, while R. Madhavan's fee is reportedly close to ₹9 crore, reflecting their star value in the film.

Acclaimed for his performance in Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna reportedly earned around ₹2.5 crore, less than 10% of Ranveer Singh's fee and approximately 27–31% of Sanjay Dutt's and R. Madhavan's pay.

According to online reports, Arjun Rampal earned around ₹1 crore for his role in Dhurandhar. Sara Arjun, portraying Ranveer Singh's wife, reportedly received the same amount. Fees for the remaining cast members have not been disclosed.