Singer Chinmayi Sripada Lodges Complaint Over Morphed Pictures, Opens Up About Threats To Her Children

Singer and voice artist Chinmayi Sripada has taken legal action after becoming a target of severe online harassment involving morphed nude photographs and disturbing threats. Known for her strong stance against abuse and her vocal support for women's rights, Chinmayi revealed that the harassment escalated to a shocking level - her children were also threatened with death.

Singer Chinmayi Sripada Lodges Complaint

In a detailed social media post, Chinmayi shared that cyberbullies had been circulating morphed nude images of her in an attempt to intimidate and silence her. She explained that the harassment was not new, but the intensity and brutality had increased in recent months. According to her, the attackers often created fake profiles and used edited images to target her both publicly and privately.

Chinmayi Sripada took to her X (Formerly Twitter) account and tweeted ''I got a morphed image from a page today and tagged the cops - whether legal action happen will happen or not is not the issue. But I made this video for girls and their families to safeguard against the 'Lanja Munda' spewing people here who have been paid to do this for the past 8-10 weeks to harass our family.''

I got a morphed image from a page today and tagged the cops - whether legal action happen will happen or not is not the issue But I made this video for girls and their families to safeguard against the 'Lanja Munda' spewing people here who have been paid to do this for the past... twitter/unjeJANNHP

- Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) December 10, 2025

Chinmayi Opens Up About Threats to Her Children

In a video she posted on instagram she said,“I have been abused, my children have been given death threats, I have filed a police complaint against a few on the Twitter Spaces who said that the kind of women they don't like shouldn't ever have children, and if they do, their children must die. There were men applauding and laughing at this."

“A lot of people have abused me; they have been paid for by political groups. There was a particular Tweet today that shared a morphed photo of me in the nude. I am sharing so women know these kinds of things happen, men do this to push us out of public spaces. I am not the kind of woman who is shamed by this." Chinmayi took a strong stand for herself.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chinmayi Sripada (@chinmayisripaada)

One of the most alarming revelations was that anonymous users had issued death threats to her kids. Chinmayi stated that this crossed every line of decency and pushed her to approach the authorities more aggressively. Fans and colleagues from the entertainment industry have since expressed solidarity, condemning the harassment and demanding swift justice.