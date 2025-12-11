Kangana Ranaut Attacks Rahul Gandhi In Lok Sabha, Apologises To Woman

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress during her address in the Lok Sabha, taking a direct swipe at the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi while intensifying her criticism of the Gandhi family. Speaking amid the already heated political atmosphere, the actor-turned-MP accused the Congress of spreading misinformation and lacking integrity.

Apology Over 'Vote Chori' Allegation

During her address, the BJP leader extended an apology to the Brazilian woman, whose picture Rahul Gandhi alleged was registered in place of another voter in Haryana during assembly elections as part of the party's "vote chori" campaign, despite the woman's repeated clarification on social media. Apologising to the woman, Ranaut said, "Every woman is entitled to her dignity. But the woman of international origin had to repeatedly clarify on social media, disregarding the claims linking her to the Haryana election. Despite this, they repeatedly used her pictures without any proof. On behalf of the Indian Parliament House, I apologise to the woman."

"They always disrespect women...Our Prime Minister does not hack votes, he hacks people's hearts," Ranaut added, countering the Opposition's criticism with a strong defence of the Prime Minister's credibility and governance model.

'No Integrity in Your Character': Attack on Gandhi Family

Continuing her attack, Ranaut singled out Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while referencing past allegations related to Sonia Gandhi's voting history. The MP said, "I want to remind Priyanka Gandhi, who says, 'Leave the old matters, we will not talk about old things, we will not speak about past leaders.' But I want to ask about your mother: she did not have citizenship earlier; she received it in 1983, yet she had been voting even before that. Priyanka Gandhi should also remember this."

She alleged that the Gandhi family has repeatedly disregarded the country's legal framework, adding that "Whether it is your past or your present, there is no integrity in your character. Your family has never respected this country's law and order or constitution." (ANI)

