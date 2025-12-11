Will Xabi Alonso Face The Axe As Real Madrid Struggles After Champions League Defeat To City

Real Madrid suffered their second home defeat in four days at the Santiago Bernabeu, losing 2-1 to Manchester City in the Champions League. The result has intensified scrutiny on head coach Xabi Alonso, who is under pressure following his summer move from Bayer Leverkusen.

Despite the setback, senior officials at the club are not expressing concern. Reports indicate Alonso will remain in charge for Sunday's La Liga clash against Alaves, with his position safe for now.

The loss to City means Real Madrid have won only two of their last eight matches across all competitions (D3 L3). Once clear at the top of La Liga, they now trail Barcelona by four points. Their hopes of finishing inside the top eight in the league phase have also taken a significant hit.

Alonso's tenure began with high expectations after replacing Carlo Ancelotti, but recent results have raised doubts. Rodrygo's early strike against City was overturned by goals from Nico O'Reilly and Erling Haaland, sparking speculation about Alonso's future. Sky Sports Germany reported that the Spaniard will not be dismissed immediately and will lead the team against Alaves.

The upcoming fixtures before the winter break include Alaves, CF Talavera de la Reina in the Copa del Rey, and Sevilla in La Liga. Defeats in these matches could widen the gap to Barcelona, potentially seven points, and increase the likelihood of a managerial change during the break.

Alonso's challenge is compounded by reports of discontent within the squad, including suggestions of tension with Vinicius Jr. Two wins in eight matches is far below expectations for a club of Real Madrid's stature, and the atmosphere around the Bernabeu has grown unsettled.

Florentino Perez is not currently considering a replacement, but the situation could shift quickly if results fail to improve. The Alaves fixture is seen as crucial, with Real Madrid expected to secure victory. Failure to do so may force Perez to act in order to unify the squad and restore momentum.

Alonso arrived in Madrid with a glowing reputation after his success at Bayer Leverkusen, but he now faces a race against time to save his job and reputation.