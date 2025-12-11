The Devil REVIEW: Darshan's Latest Film Creates Frenzy Among Fans With Action And Entertainment

Actor Darshan Thugudeepa's highly anticipated movie, The Devil, has officially hit theaters, and fan enthusiasm is at an all-time high. Early morning fan shows were organised at multiple locations, with Darshan's family joining the celebrations. His wife Vijayalakshmi, son Vineesh, and co-actors Dhanveer and Rachita Rai were present at theatres, watching the film alongside fans, creating a lively and energetic atmosphere.

Huge Earnings Before Release

Even before its theatrical release, The Devil has proven to be a commercial powerhouse. Reports indicate that the film has already collected an estimated ₹3.5 crore. The production house, Jai Mata Mata Combines, shared a poster highlighting that ₹2.52 crore of this came from Darshan's dedicated fan base, showcasing the actor's strong mass appeal and the immense anticipation surrounding the movie.

Record-Breaking Ticket Sales and Social Media Buzz

Ticket booking for The Devil has been extraordinary, with 11,000 tickets being sold per hour. More than 55,000 fan show tickets have already been booked. The first-day first shows are completely sold out in most theaters, leading to an increase in the number of shows. In some Bangalore multiplexes, up to 30 shows are scheduled in a single day. Ticket prices range from ₹500–₹600, with premium shows going up to ₹900. On social media platforms, fans are sharing reviews, reactions, and excitement, making the film trend across networks. Early reactions praise Darshan's performance, action sequences, and mass appeal, reflecting a strong connection with his audience.

The DEVIL is already the Highest Pre-Booked Non Sequel in KFI In terms of both Tickets and Collections Record Opening Loading ⏳#TheDevilBookings#TheDevil #DBoss twitter/D7LFiGEmlJ

- Darshan Trends (@DBossTrends) December 10, 2025

With high pre-release collections, sold-out shows, and enthusiastic fan support, The Devil is shaping up to be one of Darshan's biggest hits in recent years, setting the stage for a massive box office performance.