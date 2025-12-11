403
Brazil Becomes Latin America's New Luxury Travel Hotspot For Wealthy Tourists
A new Hyatt-backed study says Brazil is now Latin America's most promising luxury travel growth market.
Record visitor numbers, rising foreign investment and demand for nature- and wellness-focused trips are reshaping where money flows.
Red tape and legal uncertainty still slow projects, but early investors in emerging regions can secure a long-term edge.
The latest news from Brazil's tourism industry is simple but striking: visitor numbers and spending are hitting records just as a major new study,“Latin America's Luxury Tourism Landscape”, singles out Brazil as the region's standout growth market for high-end travel.
The report compares Brazil with Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico and the Dominican Republic and concludes that Brazil, despite its size, remains underbuilt at the luxury end – which is precisely why it is so attractive.
Today's typical upscale traveller in Brazil is a woman between 30 and 49 who cares about wellness, culture and gastronomy.
She prefers four- and five-star hotels that offer personal service, emotional connection and experiences with a story: guided jungle hikes, riverside lodges with local cuisine, or small resorts that feel connected to surrounding communities.
Across Latin America, Mexico, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic have mature, standardized luxury and all-inclusive markets. Brazil and Colombia are different.
Their luxury sectors are less consolidated, more fragmented and, for that reason, full of first-mover opportunity, especially in secondary destinations with strong nature and culture that global travellers are only starting to discover.
The numbers show why investors are paying attention. Brazil was the world's second-largest destination for foreign direct investment in the first half of 2024, attracting around $32 billion. Tourism FDI reached about $360 million that year, clearly above 2023.
More than six million foreign tourists visited in 2024, up roughly 15 percent, and January 2025 alone brought almost 1.5 million international visitors, a 55 percent jump on the previous January.
Tourism revenue reached a record R$207 billion (about $38 billion) in 2024, with international visitors responsible for around one fifth of the total. The luxury segment is estimated at roughly R$80 billion and could reach R$130 billion by 2030.
In this space, travellers demand not only comfort but also wellbeing, sustainability and authenticity – destinations that combine exclusivity with local culture rather than anonymous mass packages.
Brazil's luxury map is still dominated by independent hotels, alongside a handful of major brands and national chains. Nature-focused destinations such as Rio de Janeiro's hinterland, Foz do Iguaçu, Manaus, the Pantanal, Maranhão and Gramado are already popular, especially around New Year, Carnival, weddings and corporate events.
Many high-end hotels and tour operators support community and environmental initiatives, and the North and Northeast offer enormous potential for climate- and regeneration-focused projects for investors willing to plan carefully and work closely with local authorities.
Public tools like the federal tourism fund Fungetur and partnerships with the Inter-American Development Bank, the UN World Tourism Organization and state tourism boards help finance new ventures and infrastructure.
A refreshed national branding strategy sells Brazil as diverse, responsible and nature-rich. Yet bureaucracy, complex taxes and legal uncertainty around environmental licensing still frustrate investors, delaying otherwise solid projects.
Even so, between 2015 and October 2024 Brazil ranked third in Latin America and the Caribbean for announced greenfield tourism projects, with 50 initiatives worth about $1.49 billion.
Tourism already represents roughly 8 percent of national GDP, underscoring the medium-term potential for luxury and high-end offerings.
the deeper story is that Brazil and Colombia are emerging as the new frontier for meaningful, high-value travel in the Americas. These are not just beach and party destinations.
They are complex, resource-rich societies where private capital, local partnerships and serious long-term planning – not quick political fixes – will decide which landscapes are preserved, which communities benefit and who captures the next decade of luxury tourism growth.
