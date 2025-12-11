403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brazil Records Its Sharpest Fall In Births In More Than Three Decades
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
Brazil has just recorded its steepest fall in births in more than three decades. New data from the statistics agency IBGE show about 2.44 million births in 2024, roughly 146,000 fewer than a year earlier, a 5.8% drop.
It is a bigger fall than during the Zika scare in 2016 or the first year of Covid in 2020. The shift is not driven by one crisis. It continues a six-year slide and reflects a broader change in how Brazilians form families.
Twenty years ago, just over half of all babies were born to mothers aged 24 or younger. Today that share is about one in three, and teen motherhood has nearly halved. At the same time, more women are having children later, after longer years in study and work.
Behind these choices lies a harsher economic reality. Housing is expensive, public schools and health services vary in quality, and insecurity weighs on life.
For many couples, especially in big cities, the rational answer is to have fewer children and invest more in each one. Tax systems and social programmes do little to reward stable family life or saving, and debates about family policy often get lost in noisy culture wars.
The numbers are already reshaping the population. Brazil 's average number of children per woman has fallen to around 1.5, well below the level needed to keep the population stable.
Deaths are rising as large generations move into old age, and IBGE projects that the total population will start to shrink in the early 2040s.
For expats and investors, this is more than a curiosity. An older, slower-growing Brazil will likely mean higher taxes, later retirement ages and new openings for skilled migration.
It also carries a wider lesson: when countries delay reforms that support work, family and enterprise, demography eventually imposes its own, blunter discipline.
Brazil's births fell 5.8% in 2024, the sharpest drop in more than 30 years and the sixth yearly fall.
Young women and teenagers are having far fewer babies, while more women delay motherhood into their 30s.
An ageing, slower-growing Brazil will face heavier pension and health costs and tighter labour markets.
Brazil has just recorded its steepest fall in births in more than three decades. New data from the statistics agency IBGE show about 2.44 million births in 2024, roughly 146,000 fewer than a year earlier, a 5.8% drop.
It is a bigger fall than during the Zika scare in 2016 or the first year of Covid in 2020. The shift is not driven by one crisis. It continues a six-year slide and reflects a broader change in how Brazilians form families.
Twenty years ago, just over half of all babies were born to mothers aged 24 or younger. Today that share is about one in three, and teen motherhood has nearly halved. At the same time, more women are having children later, after longer years in study and work.
Behind these choices lies a harsher economic reality. Housing is expensive, public schools and health services vary in quality, and insecurity weighs on life.
For many couples, especially in big cities, the rational answer is to have fewer children and invest more in each one. Tax systems and social programmes do little to reward stable family life or saving, and debates about family policy often get lost in noisy culture wars.
The numbers are already reshaping the population. Brazil 's average number of children per woman has fallen to around 1.5, well below the level needed to keep the population stable.
Deaths are rising as large generations move into old age, and IBGE projects that the total population will start to shrink in the early 2040s.
For expats and investors, this is more than a curiosity. An older, slower-growing Brazil will likely mean higher taxes, later retirement ages and new openings for skilled migration.
It also carries a wider lesson: when countries delay reforms that support work, family and enterprise, demography eventually imposes its own, blunter discipline.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
HSX Exchange Launches Global Marketlink Initiative To Build A Unified Cross-Market Liquidity Network
CommentsNo comment