Another Solana ETF Nears The Market As Invesco Galaxy Completes Final SEC Filing

- Invesco seeds the trust with 4,000 shares as Solana products see continued inflows

- QSOL could become the eighth Solana ETF as Cboe prepares for potential listing

Invesco Galaxy's push to list a Solana exchange-traded fund moved into its final regulatory stage this week, signaling that the product may begin trading in the near term. The firm submitted a Form 8-A to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, a procedural filing made when an issuer is preparing to list a new security on a national exchange.

The move signals that the Solana (CRYPTO: $SOL) focused vehicle, expected to trade under the ticker QSOL, is approaching its launch window. The development coincided with a slight rise in Solana's price, which increased by more than 4% over the past day.

Invesco Galaxy Completes Final Step Before Trading Approval

The filing marks the latest advancement in Invesco Galaxy's Solana ETF process. Form 8-A is typically lodged just before a product is cleared for listing, suggesting that the Cboe BZX Exchange could initiate trading as early as next week if final approvals are received.

This move follows last month's amendment to the product's main application, where Invesco Galaxy outlined fee structures and operational details. The company stated it does not plan to waive its sponsor fee at launch but noted that adjustments could be made periodically at its discretion. The ETF will be listed on the Cboe BZX platform once effective.

To meet the initial capital requirements, Invesco Ltd. purchased 4,000 shares for $100,000, thereby forming the trust's seed investment. An independent accounting firm also completed an audit section supporting the filing.

QSOL Could Join Expanding Lineup of Solana Investment Products

If approved, the Invesco Galaxy Solana ETF would become the latest entrant in a growing market of SOL-based investment vehicles. The filing comes shortly after the Franklin Templeton Solana ETF received regulatory clearance and began trading last week.

Recent launches and filings have coincided with consistent inflows into Solana-linked products, reflecting sustained investor participation across newly established structures. The introduction of QSOL would mark the eighth ETF tied to Solana available to U.S. market participants