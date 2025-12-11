Senegal To Launch Pipeline Network Construction Before End Of 2025

Senegal's state-owned midstream company Reseau Gazier du Sénegal is set to begin construction of a domestic gas pipeline network before the end of 2025, according to Birame Soulèye Diop, Minister of Energy, Petroleum&Mines of Senegal.

Minister Diop made the announcement during the ministerial panel at MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 on Tuesday, which brought together energy ministers and senior officials from Senegal, Mauritania, Guinea-Bissau, Guinea-Conakry and The Gambia to discuss regional cooperation and sustainable energy development.

“We are leveraging domestic gas as a transitional energy source, providing access to energy and clean cooking. RGS is leading this initiative and we hope to lay the first stone of the pipeline network before the end of 2025,” Minister Diop stated. Minister Diop outlined the country's integrated strategy for gas, emphasizing multiple uses beyond export.“The integrated strategy sees the sector as a whole, from gas-to-power to gas-to-industry, but also applications in transport and agriculture,” Minister Diop explained.

Lamin Camara, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Energy, The Gambia echoed Minister Diop's comments on regional integration and collaboration.“Regional cooperation is at the heart of our policy. We are in discussions with Mauritania and Senegal to be part of the gas pipeline network and benefit from its resources,” Camara said. On developing The Gambia's hydrocarbon potential, he noted,“We have completed three negotiations and hope to sign agreements with major and mid-size companies before year-end.”

Mohamed Ould Khaled, Minister of Petroleum and Energy of Mauritania, emphasized cross-border collaboration.“The Greater Tortue Ahmeyim gas project shared with Senegal is a successful example of regional cooperation, providing gas to multiple partners. We aim to develop our countries and industries together, working closely with neighboring states to maximize opportunities,” noted Minister Khaled.

Bachir Camara, Deputy Minister of Guinea-Conakry, highlighted collaboration with other West African national oil companies.“We are upgrading governance and cooperating with Senegal's Petrosen and Ivory Coast's Petroci to strengthen regional collaboration and improve exploration outcomes,” Minister Camara stressed.

Meanwhile, Celedónio Plácido Vieira, Minister of Natural Resources of Guinea-Bissau, also spoke on leveraging regional potential.“We started reforming our petroleum code in 2014 to attract investment, and now we want to engage with the NOCs of neighboring countries. Cooperation is key to making the MSGBC basin more attractive,” Vieira said. Minister Diop concluded,“Senegal shares oil resources with Guinea-Bissau at the border and it is crucial to work together considering the potential of their blocks.”

