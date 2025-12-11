Gambia National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Urges Stronger Regional National Oil Company (NOC) Partnerships At MSGBC Energy Event

The Gambia's national oil company (NOC), Gambia National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), has urged regional NOCs in West Africa to partner on accelerating exploration across the country's onshore acreage.

The call was made by Cany Jobe, Director of Exploration and Production at GNPC, during the Leveraging Frontier Discoveries for Growth in West Africa panel at MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 in Dakar on December 9.

“We are looking for partners to help us de-risk the onshore and bolster regional collaboration with NOCs, including Petrosen,” Jobe said, adding,“Onshore is where we are lagging, and we do not have much data there.”

Petrosen – Senegal's NOC – noted that less than 10% of the MSGBC Basin has been explored and highlighted efforts to expand activities into deeper waters, where additional 3D seismic data is required.

“We see a lot of similarity in our basin with other world-class basins throughout the world, which gives us a lot of confidence,” said Abu Mbengue, Director of Exploration and Promotion, Petrosen E&P.

Mauritania's NOC, Société Mauritanienne des Hydrocarbures (SMH), underscored the country's track record of 11 oil and gas discoveries from more than 80 wells onshore and offshore. The NOC emphasized the scale of recent data acquisition, with over 100,000 km2 of 3D seismic data now available.

“If you see the offshore of Mauritania, all petroleum systems are working well,” said Hammadi EL Hadji, Exploration Director, SMH.“The MSGBC basin is one of the greatest basins in the world and we have immense potential regarding oil and gas.”

Energy data and intelligence firm TGS – which holds one of the world's largest multi-client libraries of geophysical and geological data – announced that it is preparing new vessels for deployment in West Africa. The company is also introducing low-frequency data sources to enhance data richness and resolution.

“Seismic is our business and we are very much built in the multi-client model,” said Robert Holden, Vice President – Africa, Mediterranean and Middle East, TGS, adding,“We also have enhancements in satellites, storage and cloud technologies.”

Elsewhere in the MSGBC region, Guinea-Bissau is experiencing renewed offshore exploration activity, driven by entries from major international companies including Apus Energy. The company holds the shallow-water Sinapa and Esperança licenses, where a well was drilled in 2024 and a potential follow-up well is under consideration for 2027.

“We have embarked on a journey to deliver a well offshore Guinea-Bissau,” said Michael Mosesyan, Drilling Manager at Apus Energy.“While we have not hit the same volumes as the Sangomar oil field, we did encounter some oil plays in the Sinapa and Esperança licenses.”

Building on the Sangomar oilfield in Senegal and the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) LNG development along the Senegal-Mauritania maritime border, the MSGBC Basin has seen substantial growth in offshore investment. As operator of the GTA project, bp confirmed it is working with both governments to deliver Phase 2, with start-up targeted for 2027.

“In terms of future phases, bp, its partners and the governments of Senegal and Mauritania are working together to unlock the next phase in the best possible way,” said Mariama Ndao, Deputy Country Manager-Senegal, bp.“We are laser-focused in our mission to deliver the next chapter of the GTA project.”

