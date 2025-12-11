Mubadala Capital Teams Up With Kaio To Unlock Tokenized Private Markets

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Abu Dhabi Sovereign Wealth Fund Explores Tokenized Private Market Investments

Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala Capital has announced a strategic partnership with RWA infrastructure provider Kaio to explore digital tokenization of private market assets. This collaboration aims to leverage blockchain technology to enable institutional and accredited investors to access Mubadala's private fund offerings on-chain, signifying a notable shift in how regional sovereign-linked capital engages with alternative asset classes.

The initiative emphasizes the potential for tokenized real-world assets to democratize access to investments traditionally hindered by high minimums, lengthy lockups, and geographical restrictions. While no new products are expected immediately, the collaboration marks an important step toward digitizing fund structures, facilitating broader participation, and opening up new avenues for global investors to tap into one of the region's most significant asset managers.

Sovereign-Backed Asset Manager Embraces RWA Tokenization

Mubadala Capital manages and advises over $430 billion across private equity, credit, real estate, and alternative investments via its various subsidiaries and investment entities. As a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, one of Abu Dhabi's prominent sovereign wealth funds, the firm has shown increasing interest in integrating blockchain-based solutions into its operations.

In November, Bloomberg reported that the Abu Dhabi Investment Council (ADIC), another Mubadala entity, held at least $500 million in BlackRock 's spot Bitcoin ETF. This move reflects the broader strategy of embracing digital assets and innovative investment approaches amid a changing financial landscape.

Fatima Al Noaimi and Max Franzetti, co-heads of Mubadala Capital Solutions, emphasized that leveraging regulatory-aligned digital infrastructure could expand access to institutional-grade products. Kaio, which has previously supported tokenized feeder structures for asset managers like BlackRock, Brevan Howard, and Hamilton Lane, has already brought over $200 million in institutional assets on-chain.

According to Kaio's CEO, Shrey Rastogi, the collaboration with Mubadala exemplifies the accelerating adoption of tokenized investment vehicles in both public and private markets. This momentum indicates a growing acceptance among traditional institutional players of blockchain's role in streamlining fund structures and global investment access.

Future Outlook for Tokenized RWAs

The collaboration signifies a broader trend of increasing institutional engagement with RWA tokenization infrastructure, aiming to reduce operational friction and widen participation pools. CoinShares' recent market outlook highlighted strong growth in tokenized US Treasurys-rising from $3.9 billion to $8.6 billion in 2025-and predicted continued expansion through 2026 as global demand for dollar yields persists.

Meanwhile, infrastructure providers are ramping up efforts to support this growing demand. Polygon, for instance, recently deployed a hard fork to enhance performance and throughput, which is crucial for supporting high-frequency applications, including stablecoins and RWA tokens.

